St. Dom's Rebecca Zimmerman shoots as Buckfield's Molly Bourget follows the play during a January 2019 game in Buckfield.

ST. DOM’S SAINTS

Coach: J.P. Yorkey (second season)

Conference: WMC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 12-8, lost in quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Skye Rogers (F/C), Becca Zimmerman (G), Mia-Angelina Leslie (G/F); Junior — Hannah Kenney (G); Sophomores — Jesse Zimmerman (G), Bella Perryman (F), Benedicte Yombe (F), Pilar Hewey (F).

Key losses: Abby Castonguay, Dominique Michaud.

Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Bella Miller (F/C); Freshmen — Ava Apodaca (G), Lexi Wallingford (G), Laura Wong (G).

Season outlook: St. Dom’s returns four starters and its sixth man, including Becca Zimmerman and Mia-Angelina Leslie who were both named to the first-team all-conference squad a year ago. The Saints look to pick up where they left off last season, which ended with a close loss to eventual state champion Boothbay in the C South quarterfinals.

