ST. DOM’S SAINTS
Coach: J.P. Yorkey (second season)
Conference: WMC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 12-8, lost in quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Skye Rogers (F/C), Becca Zimmerman (G), Mia-Angelina Leslie (G/F); Junior — Hannah Kenney (G); Sophomores — Jesse Zimmerman (G), Bella Perryman (F), Benedicte Yombe (F), Pilar Hewey (F).
Key losses: Abby Castonguay, Dominique Michaud.
Promising newcomers: Sophomore — Bella Miller (F/C); Freshmen — Ava Apodaca (G), Lexi Wallingford (G), Laura Wong (G).
Season outlook: St. Dom’s returns four starters and its sixth man, including Becca Zimmerman and Mia-Angelina Leslie who were both named to the first-team all-conference squad a year ago. The Saints look to pick up where they left off last season, which ended with a close loss to eventual state champion Boothbay in the C South quarterfinals.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Fire Dept. Christmas Party Photo Highlights
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 13
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Good chance Iran will see more demonstrations
-
Boys' Basketball
2019-20 Oxford Hills boys basketball preview capsule
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball region rundown: Oxford Hills returns for a second title run with familiar cast