Coach: Mike Pelletier (sixth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 2-16

Returning athletes: Juniors — Davin Mason (forward), Shane Ojeda (guard), Matt Rice (forward/center); Sophomores — Jyles Lilly (guard), Brayden Stevens (forward/center), Jake Chiasson (guard/forward).

Key loss: Colby Marriot.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Logan Sumner (forward); Freshmen — Tristan Pelletier (guard), Will Doyle (guard).

What to expect: The Rebels are young but have more veteran leadership than in recent seasons. That includes the addition of Sumner, a transfer from Oxford Hills who should help fortify the backcourt. He and Mason will be the team’s top scoring options, while Stevens, who led the conference in rebounding as a freshman, will hold down the middle. Depth is a concern, but the Rebels should be more competitive in the tough MVC.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Telstar Rebels
Related Stories
Latest Articles