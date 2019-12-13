Coach: Mike Pelletier (sixth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 2-16

Returning athletes: Juniors — Davin Mason (forward), Shane Ojeda (guard), Matt Rice (forward/center); Sophomores — Jyles Lilly (guard), Brayden Stevens (forward/center), Jake Chiasson (guard/forward).

Key loss: Colby Marriot.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Logan Sumner (forward); Freshmen — Tristan Pelletier (guard), Will Doyle (guard).

What to expect: The Rebels are young but have more veteran leadership than in recent seasons. That includes the addition of Sumner, a transfer from Oxford Hills who should help fortify the backcourt. He and Mason will be the team’s top scoring options, while Stevens, who led the conference in rebounding as a freshman, will hold down the middle. Depth is a concern, but the Rebels should be more competitive in the tough MVC.

