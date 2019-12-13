Coach: Todd MacArthur (ninth year)
Conference: MVC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 21-1, won Class C state championship.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Ryan Baird (forward), Cam Hachey (guard), Jevin Smith (forward), Brad Bourne (forward); Junior — Gavin Perkins (guard).
Key losses: Cam Wood, Sam Figueroa, Jared McLaughlin, Nate LeBlanc.
Promising newcomers: Senior — Jake Carter (guard); Juniors — Ian Steele (forward), Noah Grube (forward), Noah Dunn (forward); Sophomores — Logan Baird (guard), Danny Webster (guard).
What to expect: The Ramblers lost eight seniors from their state championship team, but return core contributors who are looking to expand their role for the 2019-20 season. They have the talent and potential to be once again near the top of the Class C South standings, but must develop and create their own team identity. One carry-over will be the intense full-court defense. Offensively, they will look to spread the scoring around, but Hachey, Smith and Baird have been productive scorers.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Fire Dept. Christmas Party Photo Highlights
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 13
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Good chance Iran will see more demonstrations
-
Boys' Basketball
2019-20 Oxford Hills boys basketball preview capsule
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball region rundown: Oxford Hills returns for a second title run with familiar cast