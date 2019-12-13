Coach: Todd MacArthur (ninth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 21-1, won Class C state championship.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Ryan Baird (forward), Cam Hachey (guard), Jevin Smith (forward), Brad Bourne (forward); Junior — Gavin Perkins (guard).

Key losses: Cam Wood, Sam Figueroa, Jared McLaughlin, Nate LeBlanc.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Jake Carter (guard); Juniors — Ian Steele (forward), Noah Grube (forward), Noah Dunn (forward); Sophomores — Logan Baird (guard), Danny Webster (guard).

What to expect: The Ramblers lost eight seniors from their state championship team, but return core contributors who are looking to expand their role for the 2019-20 season. They have the talent and potential to be once again near the top of the Class C South standings, but must develop and create their own team identity. One carry-over will be the intense full-court defense. Offensively, they will look to spread the scoring around, but Hachey, Smith and Baird have been productive scorers.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: