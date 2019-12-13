Winthrop’s Cam Hachey dribbles past Boothbay’s Hunter Crocker during a January game in Winthrop. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

 

Coach: Todd MacArthur (ninth year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 21-1, won Class C state championship.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Ryan Baird (forward), Cam Hachey (guard), Jevin Smith (forward), Brad Bourne (forward); Junior — Gavin Perkins (guard).

Key losses: Cam Wood, Sam Figueroa, Jared McLaughlin, Nate LeBlanc.

Promising newcomers: Senior — Jake Carter (guard); Juniors — Ian Steele (forward), Noah Grube (forward), Noah Dunn (forward); Sophomores — Logan Baird (guard), Danny Webster (guard).

What to expect:  The Ramblers lost eight seniors from their state championship team, but return core contributors who are looking to expand their role for the 2019-20 season. They have the talent and potential to be once again near the top of the Class C South standings, but must develop and create their own team identity. One carry-over will be the intense full-court defense. Offensively, they will look to spread the scoring around, but Hachey, Smith and Baird have been productive scorers.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Winthrop Ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles