WINTHROP RAMBLERS
Coach: Joe Burnham (seventh year)
Conference: WMC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 16-2, lost in the C South semifinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Aaliyah WilsonFalcone (G), Jillian Schmelzer (G), Kena Souza (F), Natalie Frost (F); Junior — Madison Forgue (G); Sophomores — Maddie Perkins (G), Lydia Rice (G).
Key losses: Katie Perkins, Layne Audet.
Promising newcomers: Junior — Lindsay Letourneau (G); Freshman — Sage Fortin (G).
Season outlook: After a 16-2 season, Winthrop expects similar success this year. The Ramblers only lost two players and return four seniors who, in coach Joe Burnham’s words, “are responsible for the turnaround of the program.” Aaliyah WilsonFalcone is a force at the guard position either scoring, rebounding or defending. Jillian Schmelzer is a strong point guard and Souza can score well. The Ramblers look balanced and loaded enough for another deep run this year.
