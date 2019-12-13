The 2020 hunting and fishing licenses are now available for purchase online or at any of the more than 800 licensing agents statewide.

The state of Maine offers a wide range of hunting and fishing opportunities. Maine is nearly as large as all the other New England states combined, with over 17 million acres of forested land, 6,000 lakes and ponds and 32,000 miles of rivers and streams.

By purchasing a license each year, you are supporting Maine’s fish and wildlife management efforts and we thank you for that!

To make your annual license purchase even easier, you can opt into EZ Renew when you purchase your 2020 license online. You will be able to select a convenient date to receive an email reminder, which will contain a link that will allow you to quickly verify the license to be purchased, your personal info, and your payment details. Opting into EZ Renew will allow you to complete your annual license purchase in less than a minute!

To get started, go to: mefishwildlife.com

« Previous