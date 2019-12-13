FARMINGTON — The Franklin County 4-H Tech Changemakers Program will present a session on Dec. 19, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Mt. Blue High School Adult Education Classroom in the large conference room, on “How to Increase Your Privacy and Protect Personal Information While Navigating the Internet.” The session is free and all are welcome to attend! For more information, or a reasonable accommodation, please contact Tara Marble, 207.778.4650 or [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: