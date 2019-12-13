MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, December 22rd at 3:00 PM. The church is perfect for a nostalgic trip to Christmas worship past with the original kerosene lamps and the large woodstove, but no electricity or water. Reeds Mill Church is the only church built in Madrid. A one room building designed to hold about 100 people, the first service was in December, 1892. This Christmas celebration includes singing favorite carols and the reading of the Christmas story. Please join us-all are welcome! FMI call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.

