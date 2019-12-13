MADRID – Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, December 22rd at 3:00 PM. The church is perfect for a nostalgic trip to Christmas worship past with the original kerosene lamps and the large woodstove, but no electricity or water. Reeds Mill Church is the only church built in Madrid. A one room building designed to hold about 100 people, the first service was in December, 1892. This Christmas celebration includes singing favorite carols and the reading of the Christmas story. Please join us-all are welcome! FMI call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police look for hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Greene pole
-
Uncategorized
Community briefs
-
Connections
Temple Shalom’s Chanukah Party set for Dec. 20
-
Connections
Chester Greenwood Day deemed a success
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Becky Clough