FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce has proclaimed that Chester Greenwood Day was a resounding success. The community came out in force to celebrate.

The parade had a theme of “A Story Book Scene” and there were many floats designed by local businesses and organizations. The winners, decided by a panel of judges, for adults were: first place, Kyes Insurance, Whoville; second place, Franklin Savings Bank, Elf on a Shelf; and third place, Robin’s Flower Pot, The Grinch. The youth winners were: first place, Franklin County Children’s Task Force, T’was the Night Before Christmas; second place, Farmington Rotary, Peanuts.

The FCCOC float included Clyde Ross as Chester Greenwood and Michaela Carney as Isabel Greenwood.

The annual Gingerbread house contest winners were as follows: Adult, first place, Nancy Porter/Mark Nyobe, and second place, Robin Belcher; youth, first place, Esther Bronwyn, and second place, Marjorie McCarthy.

The Taste of Farmington had 14 businesses participate by offering samples. The winner, by the peoples’ vote, was the UMF Beaver Lodge for the second year in a row.

A new adventure was the “Great Earmuff Bear Hunt,” organized and started at Farmington Underground. Team Gerry won the prize of Farmington Underground tickets.