FARMINGTON — On Friday, December 13 at 6 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church of Farmington will host a Service of Nine Lessons and Carols.

JAY — On Dec. 15, Bean’s Corner Baptist Church is having a Christmas Musical at 10:30 a.m., and the Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m., on Dec. 24.

FARMINGTON — St. Joseph Parish, Farmington, 133 Middle Street, – Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and Christmas Day at 10:30 a.m.

JAY — St. Rose of Lima Parish, 1 Church Street, Jay – Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Christmas Day at 8:30 a.m.

PHILLIPS — Christmas services at Phillips Community Church begin with morning worship on Sunday December 22 at 10:45 a.m. Christmas Eve Service is at 5 p.m. on Tuesday December 24. Both services are at the Community House, 31 Main Street, Phillips, and Pastor Susan Tierney will officiate. Familiar carols and Bible passages will be featured and all are welcome to come and join this beloved tradition.

STRATTON — St. John Church, 76 Main Street Advent Reconciliation Schedule – Light is on for You: Wednesday, December 18 at 5:15 – 5:45 and 6:45 – 7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve mass at 6 p.m.

OQUOSSOC – Our Lady of the Lakes Parish: 43 Rangeley Avenue, Oquossoc. Christmas Eve mass at 9 p.m.

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton On Christmas Eve we offer a full Eucharist Service with music and candlelight singing of Silent Night. We welcome all to this 5:30 service on December 24th.

WILTON — December 24, at 5:30 p.m., The Wilton Congregational Church will celebrate Christmas Eve with the church choir and a bell choir. A special play has been written for this service and there will be a special time for the children. The meditation will remind all of the birth of the Prince of Peace. Candles will be lit at the close of the service as all stand and sing Silent Night. All are welcome.

RANGELEY — Saturday, December 14 – Display of the Creches at St Luke Church, 19 Lake Street, from 1 to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome and invited to attend. Sunday, December 22 – Christmas Coffee at St. Luke Church, following the 9:30 a.m. Mass. Christmas Day Mass at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, January 5: Epiphany – Ecumenical Hand Bell Choir at the 8 a.m. Mass.

MADRID — Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid, will hold its annual Candlelight Christmas Service on Sunday, December 22 at 3 p.m. This Christmas celebration includes singing favorite carols and the reading of the Christmas story. Please join us-all are welcome! FMI call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.

