FARMINGTON – Franklin County Adult Education, Franklin Memorial Hospital Associates, Genesis HealthCare, North Country Associates, Woodlands Senior Living, Western Maine Community Action and the Maine Career Center are partnering to provide a Certified Nursing Assistant training program beginning in February 2020.
Students accepted into the program will receive 180 hours of classroom instruction, 20 hours of lab skills and 70 hours of clinical experience in a long-term health care facility. Successful candidates will sit for the State CNA Exam and will have the opportunity to interview for a position with partnering agencies. Candidates must pass a Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment Systems reading and math assessment, be over 18 years of age, have the ability to work in the United States and pass necessary background checks to be accepted into the program.
The 12-week class will run Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and some Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no charge for this program for those individuals who financially qualify.
Orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18 at 5:30pm in the Bass Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital. Interested candidates should contact Franklin County Adult Education at (207) 778-3460.–
