WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

CMCC 92, Bryant & Stratton-Albany 45

ALBANY, N.Y. — Eliza Brault paced the Central Maine Community Mustangs to a 92-45 victory over Bryant & Stratton-Albany in a women’s basketball game Friday.

Brault put up a game-high 22 points. Kristen Huntress chipped in with 12 points for the Mustangs.

Lauren Feldman led Bryant & Stratton with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Maine 61, Green Bay 60

BANGOR — Maeve Carroll hit a jump shot at the buzzer and the Black Bears (4-8) pulled out a non-conference win over the Phoenix (5-5) on Friday.

Carroll finished with five points and seven rebounds. Dor Saar led Maine with 30 points, making eight of 10 3-pointers. Anne Simon added 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Karly Murphy led Green Bay with 15 points and seven rebounds. Lyndsey Robson added 14 points, while Frankie Wurtz had 12 points and three steals.

UMF 79, UMPI 51

FARMINGTON — McKenna Brodeur filled the stat sheet as the University of Maine at Farmington cruised to a 79-51 win over the University of Maine at Presque Isle in an in-state women’s basketball matchup Friday.

Brodeur put up 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out seven assists for the Beavers. Page Brown scored a team-high 18 points and had eight rebounds, and Alex Bessey had 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and had four blocks.

The Owls were led by the 15 points of Taylor Miller.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 87, UMPI 59

FARMINGTON — Issac Witham scored 18 points to pace the University of Maine at Farmington’s men’s basketball team to an 87-59 win over the University of Maine at Presque Isle on Friday.

Witham made 7-of-8 shots from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range. Amir Moss added 15 points and nine boards for the Beavers. Bill Ruby went for 12 points, five boards and three assists, and Jake Kane had 12 points, eight boards and four steals.

TeVon Hines topped the Owles with 11 points and DeAndre Duncombe scored 10.

« Previous

filed under: