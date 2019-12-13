FARMINGTON —At Advantage Ins./Weber Agency, our goal always has been to help you and your family receive the right insurance protection at the right price. And we’re thrilled to announce that our experience, skill and dedication to doing exactly that has been recognized by Safeco Insurance, which recently honored Rebecca Dolloff with the Award of Distinction.

This prestigious award recognizes outstanding independent insurance agents who are among the top producers in the country. Only 150 agents across the country that sell Safeco personal lines policies are selected for the Award of Distinction

“This honor is the result of doing things the right way,” said Rebecca. “We’re committed to providing our customers with the best protection and service, and Safeco shares that value. The company’s support and partnership helps us to be trusted advisors for you.”

Let us show you the value of having an independent insurance agent work with you! Give us a call at 207-364-8293, email us at [email protected] or simply drop by the office at 160 Congress Street in Rumford, Maine to see what we can do for you. Whether you want to save money, make sure you have the correct coverages or talk about how life changes have impacted your needs, we’ve got you covered.

