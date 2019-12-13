The Rangeley recreation department is offering basketball for free for students in grades K-5. During previous seasons football at the David Bartlett field, soccer at the health and wellness center, and baseball have been offered. Current adult offerings include curling on Haley Pond on Sundays at 1pm. This season basketball is available for any child from grades K-5 on Sunday mornings. The Rangeley recreation department is sponsoring Little Ballers Basketball Sundays at the school gym. This program is free and staffed by volunteer coaches. Children in grades K-2 play from 9-10 while those in 3-5 play from 10-11:30. Players are asked to bring gym shoes and a water bottle.
Coach Trevor Grey teaches the fundamentals to the future generation of basketball stars. He also coaches the middle school boys team whose next game is Thursday December 19th @ 4pm in Strong. Their first home game will be Monday January 6th at 4pm against Kingfield at home.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police look for hit-and-run driver who crashed into a Greene pole
-
Uncategorized
Community briefs
-
Connections
Temple Shalom’s Chanukah Party set for Dec. 20
-
Connections
Chester Greenwood Day deemed a success
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Letter to the Editor: Kudos to Becky Clough