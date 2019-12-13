The Rangeley recreation department is offering basketball for free for students in grades K-5. During previous seasons football at the David Bartlett field, soccer at the health and wellness center, and baseball have been offered. Current adult offerings include curling on Haley Pond on Sundays at 1pm. This season basketball is available for any child from grades K-5 on Sunday mornings. The Rangeley recreation department is sponsoring Little Ballers Basketball Sundays at the school gym. This program is free and staffed by volunteer coaches. Children in grades K-2 play from 9-10 while those in 3-5 play from 10-11:30. Players are asked to bring gym shoes and a water bottle.

Coach Trevor Grey teaches the fundamentals to the future generation of basketball stars. He also coaches the middle school boys team whose next game is Thursday December 19th @ 4pm in Strong. Their first home game will be Monday January 6th at 4pm against Kingfield at home.