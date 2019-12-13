LEWISTON — Lewiston played strong defense and shared the ball well to close the door on Deering 46-18 in a Class AA North girls basketball matchup Friday.

The Blue Devils (1-2) led 26-11 at the half. Junior guard Emily Strachan posted a game-high 14 points on six field goals, including two from 3-point range for Lewiston.

Senior guard Elizabeth Drelich was the leading scorer for the Rams (0-3) with five points.

Cheverus 54, Edward Little 31

AUBURN — Lauren Jordan scored 15 as Cheverus came away with a 54-31 victory over Edward Little in a Class AA North girls basketball game Friday.

Lillie Singleton helped the Stags (3-0) with 11 points.

Hannah Chaput had a team-high 10 points for the Red Eddies, while Chantel Ouellette finished with five.

Gray-New Gloucester 60, York 34

YORK — Jordan Grant put up 32 points and Eliza Hotham added 11 as the Patriots (3-0) beat the Wildcats (0-3) on Friday.

Nina Howe scored 10 points for York, and Rose Pavuk had eight.

Lisbon 49, Hall-Dale 43

LISBON — Senior forward Charlee Cox notched a double-double with 28 points and 11 assists as Lisbon legged out a 49-43 victory over Hall-Dale in girls basketball action.

The game was knotted at 22-all at the half. The Greyhounds (2-1) pulled ahead by nine early in the fourth quarter. Senior Giana Russo contributed 16 points on six field goals, including three treys, for Lisbon.

Sophomore guard Caden Wills led the Bulldogs (1-3) with six field goals, including four from beyond the arc.

Mt. Abram 41, Telstar 38

SALEM — Freshman guard Olivia Roderick drained a team-high 10 points in a balanced attack as Mt. Abram secured a 41-38 victory over Telstar in MVC girls basketball action Friday.

The Rebels (0-4) entered the final quarter with a 12-point lead. Luci Rothwell posted a game-high 14 points, while Calla Orino contributed 13 points for Telstar.

However, the Roadrunners (2-2) shored up their defense in the final quarter, and freshman Josie Arms made a key rebound and steal to empower the offense towards a 17-6 run.

Oak Hill 66, Dirigo 28

WALES — Emily Dillman scored 18 points to power Oak Hill over Dirigo in an MVC game Friday.

Desirae Dumais had 17 points for the Raiders (2-1), while Gabrielle Chessie had 12 points.

Paige Leuders led Dirigo (1-3) with 13 points.

Wells 51, Poland 15

WELLS — Franny Ramsdell scored 11 of her 16 points in the first quarter and helped the Warriors (2-1) open an early lead in a win over the Knights (1-2).

Grace Ramsdell had 11 points and 20 rebounds, while Grace Boucher added 10 points.

Allison Ferland’s four points led Poland.

Winthrop 46, Mountain Valley 24

WINTHROP — Sage Fortin scored 10 points and the Ramblers spread the scoring around to pick up the Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Falcons on Friday.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone and Kena Souza each scored eight points for Winthrop (3-0).

Autumn Freeman scored 12 points to lead the Falcons (3-1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Portland 57, Oxford Hills 46

PORTLAND — Kevin Smart collected 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1) in a 57-46 win over the Vikings (0-3) on Friday.

Wani Donato also scored 13 points, and Jacob Bouchard and Stillman Mahan each pitched in 10.

Hayden Paine scored 20 points for Oxford Hills.

Wells 68, Poland 40

POLAND — The Warriors (2-1) took control with a 14-0 run at the end of the first half and start of the second half as they defeated the Knights (0-3) on Friday.

Wells ended the second quarter with eight straight points for a 27-14 lead, then opened the third quarter with six straight points. Gavyn Leighton led the way with 20 points, Caleb Corey posted 14 points and Matt Ouellette had nine.

Isaiah Hill scored 11 points for Poland. Evan Kelly and Joseph Ringuette each contributed eight.

York 81, Gray-New Gloucester 65

GRAY — Brady Cummins scored 27 points as the Wildcats (3-0) handled the Patriots (1-2).

York also got 17 points from Will MacDonald and 16 from Jonathan Donovan.

Nick Pelletier finished with 28 points for Gray-New Gloucester.

BOYS HOCKEY

St. Dom’s 3, Falmouth 2

FALMOUTH — Jacob Lewis scored an unassisted goal in the second period for the eventual game-clincher as St. Dom’s edged Falmouth 3-2 in boys ice hockey action Friday.

Jaden Webster and Colin Casserley found the back of the net in the first period to put the Saints up 2-1.

Owen Drummer and Sam Beliveau provided the Yachtsmen with a goal apiece in the losing effort.

