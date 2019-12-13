FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue Campus will be offering three tours during this school year. The tours will give a brief overview of the campus, highlighting the newer facilities and Foster Career and Technical Education Center offerings and other educational opportunities.

The tours are open to community members, local businesses and anyone interested in learning more about the campus. The first tour will take place Tuesday, Dec. 17. Subsequent tours will be held on Feb. 11 and April 7, 2020.

The hour-long tours begin at 9 a.m. Those interested in taking a tour should be in the main lobby. For more information, contact Todd Demmons, Mt. Blue Campus assistant principal/FCTEC assistant director, at 778-3561 or [email protected]

