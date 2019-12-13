EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning will get another start at quarterback for the New York Giants with Daniel Jones still sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Giants Coach Pat Shurmur said Friday that the veteran Manning will start on Sunday at home against Miami. Manning played Monday night in an overtime loss at Philadelphia, performing well in the first half with two touchdown passes before struggling the rest of the way.

• The Giants waived-injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins, days after he engaged in a Twitter conversation in which he used offensive language.

STEELERS: Despite some encouraging signs to the contrary earlier in the week, Pittsburgh’s depleted offense won’t be getting its top wide receiver back for what is a crucial game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster will not play when the Steelers host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. The Steelers’ No. 1 wideout left Thursday’s practice early and did not participate in Friday’s session at all, ending hope he would avoid missing a fourth consecutive game because of a knee injury.

Smith-Schuster has not played since being knocked out of a Nov. 14 loss at Cleveland when two Browns defensive backs delivered helmet-to-helmet hits to Smith-Schuster that also left him concussed.

Though he was cleared from NFL concussion protocol Nov. 27, Smith-Schuster’s knee injury lingered longer than originally anticipated.

Pittsburgh’s offense also will be missing No. 1 tight end Vance McDonald (concussion) and might still be without top running back James Conner, who is questionable because of a shoulder injury that has kept him out of five of the last six games.

DOLPHINS: With a breakout season, receiver DeVante Parker has become a big part of Miami’s rebuilding plan, and now he’s under contract through 2023.

Parker signed a deal that could be worth up to $40 million, including incentives and bonuses, his agent said. An $8 million signing bonus is part of more than $20 million guaranteed, agent Jimmy Gould said.

Parker had signed a $10 million, two-year contract in March, and the fifth-year veteran has rewarded the Dolphins’ faith with 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns, both career highs, on 55 catches.

CARDINALS: Arizona released veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs with three games remaining in a disappointing season for both the player and the team.

TITANS: Running back Derrick Henry is questionable for an AFC South showdown with the Houston Texans.

Henry has not practiced all week because of a sore left hamstring that limited him in the Titans’ 42-21 win over the Oakland Raiders last week despite him running for 103 yards and a touchdown. Henry ranks second in the NFL with 1,243 yards rushing and is tied for the league lead with 13 TD runs.

The Titans also said starting safety Kenny Vaccaro is questionable. He has to clear the concussion protocol after practicing fully Thursday and Friday.

SEAHAWKS: Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and linebacker Mychal Kendricks have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive end Ziggy Ansah are questionable.

Clowney missed two practice days this week after coming down with the flu and is also dealing with a core muscle injury that will need to be managed the rest of the season.

Kendricks tried to practice Wednesday to test an injured hamstring but quickly learned it wasn’t ready to go. The injury forced him to miss last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

LIONS: Linebacker Jarrad Davis and tackle Rick Wagner have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford also remains out after missing the last five games because of back and hip problems.

Davis has back and knee issues, and Wagner has a knee injury.

SAINTS: Former Pro Bowl linebacker Vaughan Johnson died at age 57.

Johnson played in 120 regular-season games with 98 starts for the Saints from 1986 to 1993. He was selected to the Pro Bowl from 1989-92 and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2000.

