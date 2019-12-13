Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Meeting
December 17, 2019 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:
o November 19
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Public Comment
9:30 Department Heads
10:30 District Attorney’s Report
• Review Office Administrator’s Job Description
• Review DA’s Office Clerk Job Description
• Authorize Posting of Part-Time DA’s Office Clerk Position
11:00 Sheriff’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Jail Updates
• Acknowledge Withdrawal of Application
• Accept Resignation of Full-Time Deputy
• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time Deputy
• Authorize Hiring of Three Part-Time Corrections Officers
• Discuss Promotion Process for Corporal
12:00 Lunch Recess
12:30 Treasurer’s Report
• Monthly Updates
• Monthly Reports
• Review Warrants
1:00 RCC Director’s Report
• Acknowledge Promotion of Dispatch Supervisor
• Update on RCC Governing Board
1:30 Register of Deeds’ Report • Executive Session to Discuss 2020 Budgeted Wage Requests – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)
2:00 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Authorize Hiring of Maintenance Worker
• Discuss Payroll Deduction Schedule
• Discuss Extra Payroll Date in 2020
• Acknowledge Termination of Legal Secretary
• Authorize Unpaid Leave for Dispatcher
• Review Policy Changes re Resignations
• Review Policy Changes re Hiring Process
• Review Policy Changes re Reporting Damaged Property • Executive Session to Review a Recent Exit Interview – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A) • Executive Session to Discuss Possible Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A) (2019-07) • Executive Session to Discuss Possible Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A) (2019-08)
4:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association
• Enact 2020 Oxford County Budget
• Administrator’s Report
• 2020 Appointments to Various Boards and Committees
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
2020 Regular Meeting Schedule
Commissioners Workshop January 9, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting January 21, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop February 6, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting February 18, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop March 5, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting March 17, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop April 2, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting April 21, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop May 7, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting May 19, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop June 4, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting June 16, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop July 2, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting July 21, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop August 6, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting August 18, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Budget Committee Caucuses August 26, 6 p.m. multiple locations
Commissioners Workshop September 3, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting September 15, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop October 1, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting October 20, 9 a.m. Courthouse
2021 Budget Hearing October 20, 6 p.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop November 5, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting November 17, 9 a.m. Courthouse
2021 Budget Work Session November 17, 6 p.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Workshop December 3, 9 a.m. Courthouse
Commissioners Meeting December 15, 9 a.m. Courthouse
