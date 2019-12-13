Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Meeting

December 17, 2019 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris, Maine

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature:

o November 19

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Public Comment

9:30 Department Heads

10:30 District Attorney’s Report

• Review Office Administrator’s Job Description

• Review DA’s Office Clerk Job Description

• Authorize Posting of Part-Time DA’s Office Clerk Position

11:00 Sheriff’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Jail Updates

• Acknowledge Withdrawal of Application

• Accept Resignation of Full-Time Deputy

• Authorize Hiring of Full-Time Deputy

• Authorize Hiring of Three Part-Time Corrections Officers

• Discuss Promotion Process for Corporal

12:00 Lunch Recess

12:30 Treasurer’s Report

• Monthly Updates

• Monthly Reports

• Review Warrants

1:00 RCC Director’s Report

• Acknowledge Promotion of Dispatch Supervisor

• Update on RCC Governing Board

1:30 Register of Deeds’ Report • Executive Session to Discuss 2020 Budgeted Wage Requests – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A)

2:00 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Authorize Hiring of Maintenance Worker

• Discuss Payroll Deduction Schedule

• Discuss Extra Payroll Date in 2020

• Acknowledge Termination of Legal Secretary

• Authorize Unpaid Leave for Dispatcher

• Review Policy Changes re Resignations

• Review Policy Changes re Hiring Process

• Review Policy Changes re Reporting Damaged Property • Executive Session to Review a Recent Exit Interview – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A) • Executive Session to Discuss Possible Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A) (2019-07) • Executive Session to Discuss Possible Grievance – 1 M.R.S. § 405 (6) (A) (2019-08)

4:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Update from Maine County Commissioners Association

• Enact 2020 Oxford County Budget

• Administrator’s Report

• 2020 Appointments to Various Boards and Committees

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

2020 Regular Meeting Schedule

Commissioners Workshop January 9, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting January 21, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop February 6, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting February 18, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop March 5, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting March 17, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop April 2, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting April 21, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop May 7, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting May 19, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop June 4, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting June 16, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop July 2, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting July 21, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop August 6, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting August 18, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Budget Committee Caucuses August 26, 6 p.m. multiple locations

Commissioners Workshop September 3, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting September 15, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop October 1, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting October 20, 9 a.m. Courthouse

2021 Budget Hearing October 20, 6 p.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop November 5, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting November 17, 9 a.m. Courthouse

2021 Budget Work Session November 17, 6 p.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Workshop December 3, 9 a.m. Courthouse

Commissioners Meeting December 15, 9 a.m. Courthouse

