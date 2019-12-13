PHOTO: Getting ready for opening of Sophia’s House
Sonia Turgeon, a staff assistant for the Center for Wisdom’s Women, gives a tour of one of the new rooms for residents of Sophia’s House, a new residential program for women opening in Lewiston. The residents in the program, survivors of trafficking, exploitation or prison, have the opportunity to help build a bed for the residents who follow them using Healthy Homeworks’ Build-a-Bed program. Women will stay an average of two years in the program. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal