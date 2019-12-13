VFW James A. McKechnie Post 10881 Commander Gordon Webber, far right, leads a somber procession along Center Bridge in Farmington during the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony Saturday, Dec. 7. Veterans, their families and community members gathered at the bridge for a short ceremony commemorating Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, killing 2,403 people. Dee Menear/Franklin Journal Buy this Photo
VFW James A. McKechnie Post 10881 Commander Gordon Webber and Kitty Gee, widow of World War II veteran John Gee, speak Saturday, Dec. 7, during the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance ceremony on Center Bridge in Farmington. Kitty said, “Everyone who remembers is fading away. Soon all the sacrifices that were made will be forgotten if they are not taught to the next generations.” Dee Menear/Franklin Journal Buy this Photo