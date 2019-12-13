police log

Accidents

Auburn

An SUV driven by Thomas J. Jannarone, 64, of Lewiston, was struck by an unknown vehicle whose driver ran a red light at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at College and Horton streets. The second driver fled the scene, according to a police report. Damage to Jannarone’s 2005 GMC was listed as functional.

Vehicles driven by Jacob M. Proulx, 42, of Hebron, and Carole A. Theriault, 55, of Minot, collided at 7:29 a.m. Tuesday at Court Street and Manley Road. Theriault’s 2000 Toyota was towed. Damage to Proulx’s 2011 Ford was listed as minor.

Vehicles driven by Craig S. Eastman, 43, of Turner, and Kelly A. Jones, 37, of Naples, collided at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday at Lake Shore Drive and Turner Road. The 2020 Subaru, driven by Jones and owned by Evergreen Subaru, of Auburn, was towed. Damage to Eastman’s 2006 Nissan was listed as functional.

