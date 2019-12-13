Charges
Lewiston
- Andra Myatt, 45, listed as transient, on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 1:37 p.m. Thursday at the police station.
- Hassan Hussein, 19, of 32 Knox St., on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, 2:48 p.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.
Auburn
- Enzo Gelestino, 48, of 67 Second St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Amanda Tapley, 31, of 51 Mary St., Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, 11:46 p.m. Thursday on Lincoln Street.
Androscoggin County
- Lyle Wing, 36, of 13 Munsey Ave., Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Brian Cadorette, 35, of 57 Route 202, Leeds, arrested by Maine State Police on charges of unlawful drug possession, driving with a suspended license, attachment of false plates, displaying a fictitious inspection sticker and trafficking in prison contraband, 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Route 202, Leeds.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Brenda A. Raymond, 56, of Wilton, and Susan Rosenberg, 65, of Bryant Pond, collided at 2:01 p.m. Wednesday at Hotel and Young’s Corner roads. Both vehicles, Raymond’s 2016 Toyota and Rosenberg’s 2007 Dodge, were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Marjorie W. Gilbert, 53, of Poland, and Susan Robinson, 46, of Mechanic Falls, collided at 4:58 p.m. Wednesday at Minot Avenue and Heath Lane. The 2007 Honda, driven by Robinson and owned by Carissa M. Robinson, of Mechanic Falls, was towed. Damage to the 2010 Ford, driven by Gilbert and owned by Timothy W. Gilbert, was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Katherine Mathis, 49, of Lewiston, and Yvonne Dumont, 63, of Monmouth, collided at 10:54 a.m. Wednesday on Main Street, near Libby Avenue. Damage to both vehicles, Mathis’ 2017 Toyota and Dumont’s 2011 Toyota, was listed as functional.
