Charges

Lewiston

  • Aaron Dewitt-Villani, 21, of 988 Maine St., Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 11:56 p.m. Thursday on Marcotte Avenue.
  • Hadil Mohamed, 21, of 55 Tall Pines Drive, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 2:45 a.m. Friday on Lisbon Street.
  • Timothy Giggey, 40, of 126 Plains Road, Hollis, on a warrant charging aggravated assault, domestic assault and domestic criminal threatening, 2:45 p.m. Friday at the police station.

Auburn

  • Philip McLaughlin, 35, of 31 Simian Road, Minot, on a charge of failure to appear in court, 4:01 a.m. Friday on Lake Shore Drive.

