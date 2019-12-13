BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to one-year contracts with free agent left-hander Martin Pérez and shortstop José Peraza, people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the Pérez deal had not yet been announced.

Pérez is guaranteed $6.5 million, and Peraza has a $2.85 million salary.

Pérez, 28, pitched for Minnesota last year after spending the first seven years of his career with the Rangers. In all, he has a 53-56 record with a 4.72 ERA.

He helps take the place in the rotation left open when Rick Porcello agreed to a deal with the New York Mets.

Pérez’s deal includes a $6 million salary for 2020 and gives Boston a $6.25 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout. He can earn $250,000 each year in performance bonuses for innings.

Peraza spent the last four years in Cincinnati. In all, he batted .273 with 28 homers and 154 RBIs. He could fill a spot at utility infielder if the Red Sox don’t re-sign Brock Holt.

He can earn an additional $150,000 in performance bonuses for plate appearances.

BREWERS: Left-hander Brett Anderson is the latest addition to quickly transforming Milwaukee, agreeing Friday to a $5 million, one-year contract.

The 31-year-old left-hander was 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts with Oakland last season, when he had a $1.5 million base salary and earned $1 million in performance bonuses based on starts.

“We looked at Brett as a pitcher who has proven throughout his career that when he’s able to stay healthy, he’s been effective,” Brewers General Manager David Stearns said. “He’s someone who throws strikes consistently. He keeps the ball on the ground, and we like the additional left-handed presence he gives us in our rotation.”

Milwaukee has just 12 players left from the 25 on its division series roster against Washington.

METS: Former All-Star right-hander Michael Wacha and New York completed a $3 million, one-year contract Friday that includes $8 million in performance bonuses. Wacha can earn $7 million under a points system and $1 million for relief appearances.

The 28-year-old Wacha starred as a rookie for the pennant-winning St. Louis Cardinals in 2013, winning NL Championship Series MVP, but he’s been hampered by injuries since.

New York’s starting rotation includes Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz, and the Mets have a pending $10 million, one-year deal with Rick Porcello.

• Yoenis Céspedes’ salary for 2019 was cut in half and his pay for 2020 reduced as part of a settlement of a grievance between the injured outfielder and the New York Mets.

ROYALS: Right-hander Jesse Hahn returned to Kansas City just 11 days after he was let go, agreeing Friday to a $600,000, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in bonuses based on days on the active roster. He had become a free agent when the Royals didn’t offer him a contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. If he had been offered a contract, he would have been eligible for salary arbitration.

Hahn had Tommy John surgery in 2010, injured his ulnar collateral ligament again during spring training in 2018 and had what is called primary repair procedure on the elbow in August 2018.

YANKEES: Outfielder Brett Gardner is staying with New York after the best offensive season of his career, agreeing to a one-year contract that guarantees $12.5 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

RAYS: Tampa Bay is working to finalize a two-year contract worth about $12 million with Japanese slugger Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced.

Tsutsugo was made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohama of Japan’s Central League. Major league clubs have until Dec. 19 to negotiate with Tsutsugo, who turns 28 on Nov. 26. A contract for $12 million guaranteed would require the Rays to pay a $2.4 million posting fee to Yomiuri.

A left-handed-hitting corner outfielder, Tsutsugo batted .272 this year with 29 homers and 79 RBI. He has a .285 average with 205 homers and 613 RBIs during 10 seasons with Yokohama, including 44 homers and 110 RBI in 2016.

RANGERS: Texas completed a $16 million, two-year contract with free agent right-hander Jordan Lyles, finalizing a deal that had been agreed upon before this week’s winter meetings.

Texas agreed to a $585,000, one-year contract on Friday with left-hander Jeffrey Springs, designated for assignment by the Rangers 11 days earlier.

« Previous