In defining a “resolution”, it’s long-standing, ties in with the New Year’s tradition in which, when someone wishes to resolve, improve one or several aspects of their lives on Jan 1. It only appears, always on Jan 1, 365 days after the last turn of the year, which (the resolutions) usually and completely fades out by February or within 4 months or so, placing the biggest burden of disappointment in yourself. Just the act of making resolutions can make you feel temporarily better, but in working the long run commitment, it’s work, it’s tough, grueling and includes sacrifice and many unpleasant choices.

It’s great to be optimistic, have that Superman complex, fire in the pit, sumo wrestler, feel like you can conquer anything in the world strength. People who think they can break bad habits overnight after having crafted them for decades, don’t know the damage on their self worth. What optimist seem to forget, setting unrealistic goals is probably the most common reason that people do not fulfill their self proclaimed New Years promises. New Years resolutions go both ways, they can promote cause and change or leave you by the wayside thoroughly defeated. Your resolutions are great motivators promoting change and with that being said, when your goals whether from deep down or just topical, are not reached overnight or 25-30 days later, we end up punishing ourselves, feeling guilty or ashamed and often damage your overall mental health and self worth, a concentration to an area of your life that has not been addressed and where you only focused on the ending product. Failure…As if we need to have more of that in our life?

It doesn’t mean that on the first of January, we are able to flip a switch and accomplish things we never have been able to in the past year, after all, wasn’t that on your resolution list last year? And your accomplishment? -O-. 90% of the time, we are more than disappointed in ourselves for not committing to our goal and achieving last years resolution…Truth be known, resolutions are more a setup for failure than a motivation for change.

Only 8% of people who make New Year’s resolutions are successful in achieving them, I’m willing to bet you’re not in that ridiculously low percentage of committers. Most resolutions that people make often include *saving for something, *losing those dreaded twenty pounds, *going to the gym, *quitting smoking, *getting out of debt, *maybe a new love life certainty not overnight fixes that can apply to our life. Losing weight for example, in recognizing that, you’ve reached the first step to a stable and healthy life, but if you have a complicated relationship with food you are most likely just to eat more when thinking you’ve failed.

Change is hard, I don’t really know anyone who accepts change so easily. They are more than likely to be angry with the system and take it out on every one, often disgruntled with the whole idea of change, want to, but not ready to make any long term commitment, and they think they have a better way to do things. (although not!). You shouldn’t complicate your life by realizing the magnitude of the promises you make to yourself. For example, limit yourself instead of trying to go cold turkey, vow to visit a new city, contact a loved one weekly, buy a new plant and a pretty new pot. Think how you’re going to better yourself or go bolder with a new haircut, rescue a pet for yourself. See…simplicity and your resolutions won’t sit on the burner for another 364 days. In each and every day life with all the hustle and bustle, we tend to forget our already accomplishments.

Our food for the New Year also stands in custom, in tradition for meaning. Remember the significance and message when you are enjoying the following all through the year.

*Pasta~Long continuous strands of pasta are symbolic of longevity and prosperity.

*Beans and Lentils~Symbolizes money in many cultures.

*Greens~The leafy, flat, green color of the leaves resembles paper money. It has long been a symbol of prosperity and abundance as well.

*Fish~Multi-culturally symbolizes fertility, good fortune or simply going forward in life.

*Pork~Celebratory food for several reasons. It represents the fat of the land. Therefore eaten to symbolize prosperity and a good harvest into the new year.

*Grapes~Tradition dictates a total of twelve grapes to be eaten at midnight, one at each stroke of the clock. Each grape represents one of the 12 months and its sweetness indicates that months outlook.

You can E-mail your thoughts, ideas and comments: [email protected] And the last words~Each year’s regrets are envelopes in which messages of hope are found for the New Year.~John R. Dallas, Jr.

Happy New Year! Happy resoluting! Scrappy Chef

« Previous