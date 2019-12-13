Tacko Fall made his return to the lineup for the Maine Red Claws and scored 13 points in 14 minutes, Yante Maten stepped up with 24 points and 16 rebounds, and the Red Claws held on down the stretch in a 127-121 G League win over the Iowa Wolves in Des Moines, Iowa.

Carsen Edwards and Kaiser Gates each scored 17 for Maine.

Iowa, which outscored Maine 43-26 in the fourth quarter to make it close, got 23 points from Jaylen Nowell.

HOCKEY

ECHL: Michael McNicholas scored two goals, Greg Chase had a goal and an assist and Alex Kile added a goal as the Maine Mariners jumped out to a 3-1 lead and cruised to a 4-2 win over the Railers on Friday night in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Connor Lacouvee made 28 saves. Jake Elmer had two assists for Maine (11-9-0-1).

Barry Almeida and Kyle Thomas scored for Worcester (6-14-1-0). Evan Buitenhuis made 22 saves.

TRACK AND FIELD

SNELL DIES AT 80: Three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder Peter Snell has died in Dallas. He was aged 80.

Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners, won the 800 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics aged 21, and the 800-1,500 double at the 1964 Tokyo Games. He was the first man since 1920 to win the 800 and 1,500 at the same Olympics. No male athlete has done so since.

Snell also won two Commonwealth Games gold medals in the 880 yards and mile at Perth in 1962. He twice held the mile world record, and held world records in the 800 meters, 880 yards and 1,000 meters.

SOCCER

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Julie Ertz was named the U.S. Soccer women’s Player of the Year on Friday for the second time.

Ertz, a versatile midfielder who also won the award in 2017, was on the U.S. teams that won World Cup championships in 2015 and again this summer in France.

Ertz, who played a more defensive role in 2015, scored her first World Cup goal this summer during a group-stage victory over Chile. The goal came on a leaping, twisting header which she celebrated by blowing a kiss to the crowd in Paris.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a year and one that I’m extremely grateful for,” Ertz said in a statement. “My team lifted me up in so many ways and our experiences on and off the field in 2019 just encapsulate the love I have for the National Team and for wearing this crest and what it represents.”

MLS: People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made about the team.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday. The email states that Tepper, Charlotte mayor Vy Lyles and additional guests will be at the announcement. Tepper made a formal presentation to MLS officials on Dec. 5.

NETO RETIRES: One of the six survivors of the air crash that killed almost all of the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense in 2016 announced his playing retirement on Friday.

Neto, a 34-year-old defender, spent two years rehabilitating after the crash that killed 71 people in Colombia. He returned to training in March. But in an interview he said his pain was too intense to play again.

“I am in agreement with doctors and the club. I wanted a farewell match, but I chose not to,” Neto told TV Globo. “My body couldn’t take it anymore. The pains were bigger than the pleasure.”

He said his knees and back hurt the most.

WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Soccer’s international governing body will now assess the bids, which will include visiting each country. Evaluations will be submitted to the FIFA Council and a vote on the host will be held at the organization’s meeting in Ethiopia next June. Anticipated bids from South Korea and South Africa were withdrawn before Friday’s deadline.

– Staff and news service report



