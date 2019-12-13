THUMBS UP to Pleasant Street Inn B&B’s Rob Welch…not only did he brush off my car and run to pick up our dinner one recent snowy night, but also mailed a wayward pkg stuck at Oquossoc post office back to me in NJ! Good neighbors and hospitality alive and well in Rangeley! Thanks Rob and Jan!
THUMBS UP to Eddie Collins, Jr. for his volunteerism throughout our community. Eddie volunteers at the Forestry Museum, for RLHT, and others – always bringing a great attitude and lending a needed hand. It’s deeply appreciated.
