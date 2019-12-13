A tractor-trailer jack-knifed across both lanes of Interstate 295 southbound in Falmouth on Friday night, closing the highway and backing up traffic for hours, Maine State Police said.

The crash was reported around 8 p.m. near mile 9 in Falmouth, and the southbound side of the highway was still closed at 11 p.m., the state police said. Traffic was being diverted off Exit 11 onto the Falmouth spur.

By midnight, the truck was removed and the highway was reopened.

The crash brought traffic to a standstill, with cars backed up for several miles. State police asked drivers to seek other routes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Friday evening, warning that freezing rain and snow could create a light glaze of ice on sidewalks, roads and bridges.

