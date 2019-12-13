The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presented the 39th Annual “Walk to Bethlehem” on Sunday, December 8th. This annual tradition begins with a brave but cheerful group who sing Christmas carols, no matter what the temperature, as they stroll from the Rangeley Inn to the larger group gathering and musical presentation at the Church of the Good Shepherd. The presentation always highlights musical talents of our local community and ends with a traditional and charming nativity pageant. This year there was the charming duet of grandfather singing with granddaughter and a king who played shepherd boy thirty years ago. How lucky we are to have the Rangeley Friends of the Arts coordinate such a lovely and free event that happily includes members of every generation.

