The Maryland Black Bears took the second game of the three-game series against the Maine Nordiques 4-1 Saturday night in front of 867 fans at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

The Nordiques will look to avoid the sweep on Sunday

Maryland was led by Kyle Oleksiuk, who had two goals and an assist.

It was all Black Bears in the first period, as they went to the man-advantage four times in the period. The Nordiques penalty kill did its job as Maryland couldn’t convert on the opportunities.

The Black Bears (12-13-4) did get on the scoreboard in the first period, though, as Oleksiuk scored in the middle portion of the stanza.

In the second period, Andrew Remer scored 30 seconds after stepping out of the penalty box early in the frame. He assisted on Oleksiuk’s goal in the first and Oleksiuk had the assist on Remer’s goal.

Oleksiuk notched his second goal of the game in the third period on the power play

Kevin Pitts tried to get Maine (13-16-1) going as he found the back of the net at the 5:46 mark of the third period. Cole Ouellette and Makem Demers had the assists.

The Nordiques couldn’t enjoy the goal too long, as Jackson Sterrett scored 13 seconds later to give the Black Bears a 4-1 lead.

Cooper Black made 31 saves for the Black Bears in the victory while Avery Sturtz stopped 25 saves in the losing effort for the Nordiques.

Sunday’s game at the Colisee is scheduled for 2 p.m.

