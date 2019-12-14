NORTH ANSON — Junior forward Davin Mason notched a double-double with 42 points and 11 rebounds to propel Telstar to a 93-67 victory over Carrabec in boys’ basketball action Saturday afternoon.

Senior forward Logan Sumner posted a double-triple with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rebels (1-2). Sumner contributed to the 49-23 halftime lead.

Luke Carey scored 37 points for Cobras (1-3) in the losing effort.

Monmouth Academy 67, Wiscasset 13

MONMOUTH — Brock Bates scored 22 points and the Mustangs (2-0) opened a 33-1 halftime lead en route to a win over the Wolverines (0-4) in Monmouth.

Gabriel Martin added 13 points.

Noah Haggett topped Wiscasset with five points.

Mt. Abram 60, Lisbon 45

SALEM — Nate Luce scored 24 points to lead the Roadrunners to the Mountain Valley Conference win over the Greyhounds.

Hunter Warren added 15 points for Mt. Abram (3-1). Corey Wiers led Lisbon (1-2) with 14 points.

Richmond 80, St. Dominic 63

RICHMOND — Kenny Bing made sure the Richmond boys basketball team got the first win out of the way.

Bing, a senior, scored 35 points as the Bobcats beat St. Dominic 80-63, improving to 1-1. St. Dom’s fell to 1-3.

Bing made 15 shots from the field and hit five free throws. He also had 14 rebounds and seven steals.

Calob Densmore added 19 points and Dakotah Gilpatric scored 17 for Richmond, while Densmore had 14 rebounds and Gilpatric had seven.

Gabe Carey hit five 3-pointers en route to 20 points for the Saints, while Marshall Adams scored 11 and Eli St. Laurent scored 10.

BOYS HOCKEY

York 3, Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills 2

DOVER, N.H. — The Wildcats (1-1) overcame a 2-0 deficit with three goals in the third period to beat Lake Region/Fryeburg/Oxford Hills (1-1) in Dover, N.H.

Gordon Diment and Tyler Conant scored power-play goals to tie the game, and Aidan Martin put York ahead with a short-handed goal with 7:05 remaining. The three goals came in a span of just over three minutes.

The Ice Cats got a power-play goal in the second period from Colby Turcotte, assisted by Cam Lepage and Will Galligan. Eddie Thurston made it 2-0 just 1:14 into the third, with an assist from Boden Dock.

York goalie Domenic Carlson stopped 28 shots. Bobby LeBlanc made 29 saves for Lake Region.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Lewiston 8, Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon 0

TOPSHAM — Leah Dube, Leah Landry and Paige Pomerleau scored two goals each as Lewiston blanked Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon 8-0 in girls’ ice hockey Saturday afternoon.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring with a power play goal 1:13 into the opening frame by Leah Landry. Lewiston imiproved upon a 2-0 lead in the first with four goals in the second period.

The Eagles were 0-4 in power play opportunities and only had 13 shots to Lewiston’s 34 in the losing effort.

St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-NG 7, Winslow/Gardiner/Cony 1

AUBURN — West Duffy scored a natural hat trick to finish off St. Dominic/Winthrop/Gray-New Gloucester’s 7-1 North girls hockey victory over Winslow/Gardiner/Cony on Saturday at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Duffy assisted on the Saints’ (3-1) lone first-period goal, which was put in by Madi Pelletier. Emma Roy provided the secondary assist. Pelletier later assisted on the first of two second-period goals by Taryn Cloutier. Gabby Hebert put the Black Tigers (3-3) on the board later in the frame, with Alaina Lambert assisting.

Roy started the third-period scoring, then assisted on Duffy’s first two goals. Reese Duffy and Lily Beauchesne helped on the hat-trick goal.

York/Traip/Marshwood 3, Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland 2

ROCHESTER, N.H. — Meagan Wentworth and Sophia Santamaria scored in the first period, and Maggie Hanlon got the eventual winner in the second period as York/Traip/Marshwood (1-6) upset Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland (3-1-1) at Rochester Ice Arena.

Sophia Castagna and Eve Martineau both scored for the Red Hornets, while Molly Sirois notched an assist.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 98, UMPI 78

FARMINGTON — Isaac Witham scored 20 points to page UMaine-Farmington to a 98-78 victory over UMaine-Presque Isle on Saturday.

Witham was 7-for-8 shooting, including four 3-pointers. Terion Moss added 18 and Riley Robinson 15.

Griffin Guerrette led the Owls with 18 points and TeVon Hines and Snyquinn Dix both pitched in with 10 apiece.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 61, UMPI 49

FARMINGTON — McKenna Brodeur led UMaine-Farmington with 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to push the Beavers past UMaine-Presque Isle 61-49 on Saturday.

Alex Bessey added 13 points and six rebounds, and Tia Day contributed 12 points.

Mariah Dunbar was the high-scorer for the Owls with 14 points, and Taylor Miller had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

