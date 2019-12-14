100 Years Ago: 1919

Joseph A.McCarthy, who has conducted a musical goods store at 25 Lisbon St., for some time, has taken over the managership of B. Peck’s Music Department. He will manage both stores and feature Columbia Talking Machines and records, also feature famous makes of pianos and musical instruments.

50 Years Ago: 1969

The Art and Literature Club will be entertained at 2 o’clock on Monday afternoon. Dec. 15. at the home of Mrs. Harold Skelton. 471 Main St., Lewiston. A Christmas program will be presented by Mrs. Douglas Fosdick and Mrs. William L. Haskell Jr.

25 Years Ago: 1994

The 20 students in Winnie Mott’s eighth-grade advisory group at Oxford Hills Junior High School recently read a magazine article about poverty and decide to do something for children in need for Christmas. They formed a steering committee and got the whole school involved. By Dec. 8, the group had collected, sorted and boxed over 520 items, including clothes, shoes, jackets, wooden doll furniture, over 100 children’s books and two televisions. The coats and books will be distributed through the 6 Alive! program, the toys will go to the local Toys for Tots, and the clothes, all freshly cleaned, will go to Headstart.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

