AUBURN – Adria C. DeRoche “Peggy” passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. She was a long-time resident of 840 Somerset Street in Rumford. Born in Roxbury on Feb. 16, 1924, she was the daughter of Merle and Myrtle (Bean) Philbrick. Peggy attended Mexico schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School. She married Norman DeRoche on Nov. 10, 1941.

She worked alongside her husband in his grocery stores and later in his bottle redemption depot. She also worked at the Rumford Shoe Shop and was a volunteer at the Free Store in Mexico. In her leisure time, Peggy enjoyed knitting, crafts, rides on the back roads of Oxford and Franklin counties, stock car races at Oxford Plains, visiting family and friends, and playing the slot machines at the casino.

Peggy is survived by her sons, James DeRoche and his wife Karen of North Monmouth, and Glendon DeRoche of Rumford; her grandchildren, Eric Dawson and wife Christine, of Moreau, N.Y., Jennifer Ross and husband John of Rowley, Mass., Kristy Morsey of Belmont, and James DeRoche and wife Alicia of Lisbon. She is survived by seven great-grandchildren and two great-grandstepchildren; sisters, Patty Austin of Rumford, and Beverly Boyle and her husband Lee, of Hopewell, Va., and brother, Rodney Philbrick and his wife Stella of Rumford.

Peggy is predeceased by her husband, Norman; daughter, Sheri Dawson; sisters, Muriel Downs, Methyl Cantin, Glory Leighton, Polly Robinson, Mona Young, Esley Thompson, Audrey Thompson, Barbara Bouchard, and Nancy Jean Philbrick, and brothers, Johnny Philbrick, Marshall Philbrick, Glendon Philbrick, Gary Philbrick, and Dick Philbrick.

The DeRoche family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at the Rumford Community Home and the Androscoggin Hospice House for their loving care of Peggy while she resided there.

You are invited to share your thoughts, condolences and fond memories with the family by visiting their guestbook at www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com.

There will be a graveside service in the spring at the Demeritt Cemetery in West Peru.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home & Life Celebration Center 250 Penobscot St., Rumford, ME 04276. 364-4366 www.sgthibaultfuneralhome.com

« Previous