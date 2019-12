LEWISTON – Laurie L. Delano, 56, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 10, 2019, in Lewiston after a long illness.

She was born on July 20, 1963 in Bucksport to parents, Larry Delano and Sharon Niemi.

She is survived by her fiance, Richard Murphy; her children, Troy and Tasha Keach, stepson, Jason Martineau; her mother, Sharon Niemi; and many grandchildren.

She will be loved and missed by many. “See you on the other side”

