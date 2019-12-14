 

LEWISTON — Pelletier’s Karate Academy congratulates the Little Ninjas (ages 3-6) who successfully completed their tests for new belts recently. Students performed physical fitness, basics, katas (set series of movements), and self-defense.
Pictured: front row (left to right): Simon Castonguay, Brayan Harris, Teddy Marquis, Chase Williams; Middle row: Gabby Holm, Avery Cotton, Jameson Cunningham, Adrian Holm, Arya Desrosiers; Back Row: Sensei Mathew Vattaso, Sensei Sadie Landry, Sensei Per Almquist. Submitted photo

LEWISTON — Pelletier’s Karate Academy congratulates the teens and adults who successfully completed their tests for new belts recently. Students performed physical fitness, basics, katas (set series of movements), and self-defense.
Pictured: front row (left to right): Tristan Surette, Amber Kunzweiler, Chris Fisher, Justin Roundy, Mouslim Ibrahim, Abdoulaziz Bahdon
second row: Sensei Mike Bourget, Zach Lampron, Sensei Matt Vattaso, Sensei Sadie Landry, Sensei Per Almquist, Jack Anderson, Scotty Almquist Submitted photo

