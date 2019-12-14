Comments are not available on this story.
Tweens test robots, their thinking and presentation skills during the FIRST Lego League state championship in Augusta
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Perspective
Impeachment: What Maine can teach the rest of the nation
-
Opinion
Cal Thomas: Saudi sympathies ring hollow after Pensacola shooting
-
bPlus
Eugenia Last, Pisces: Get out and enjoy what life has to offer
-
bPlus
Dear Abby: Friends’ daughter asks pointed questions
-
bPlus
Mystery Photo for December 15, 2019