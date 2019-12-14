RUMFORD — The rains took a break late Saturday afternoon, just in time for the annual Christmas in the Valley parade.

The theme for the parade was “Christmas Throughout the Years” (1940s and up). First place for commercial/business went to Dupuis Towing & Salvage of Mexico, with first place for nonprofit/civic going to the Region 9 School of Applied Technology for “A ’50s Christmas.”

Following the parade, carolers and onlookers gathered at the bandstand at the end of Congress Street in Veterans Park.

After the crowd sang a couple of Christmas favorites, everyone did a countdown, ending with Santa turning on the lights of the Christmas tree.

People then met in the Rumford Falls Auditorium at the Town Hall for the Festival of Trees to enjoy an evening of trees, wreaths and entertainment.

The public voted on the 17 or so trees for most festive, crowd favorite and most original. Raffled off at the end of the evening were the decorated wreaths, with the proceeds going to the nonprofit Beautify Rumford.

There was a Kid’s Corner, which include instructors, to helping children make an ornament. Free cocoa and cookies was available for everyone.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: