BUCKFIELD — According to a press release by Oxford County Sheriff Office’s Chief Deputy James Urquhart, a 35-year-old Leeds man was killed in a crash Friday night on Streaked Mountain Road in Buckfield.
According to Urquhart, Eben Dingman was driving a 2011 Subaru Outback on Streaked Mountain Road around 11:40 p.m. when his vehicle slid off the road, and went down an embankment, rolling over and came to rest upright against some trees about 35 feet from the road. Dingman died on impact.
In a release, Urquhart wrote that icy road conditions contributed to the crash. Dingman was traveling with his small dog at the time of the incident. The dog was turned over to the animal control officer at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Dingman was the co-founder of Bear Bones Beer. In a Facebook post, the company said the brewery on Lisbon Street would be closed for the weekend, giving staff “time to grieve and handle the loss.”
“Eben Dingman was an amazing person; he loved his dog Winston, loved brewing beer and the patrons he served,” the post reads.
