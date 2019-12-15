SACO – Normand Fernand Therrien, 89, of Saco, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at The Inn at Atlantic Heights. He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 17, 1930 – son to the late Lucien and Aline Roy Therrien. Normand was employed with Eastern Incorporated and was very proud of his service, in the United States Air Force, from 1950-1952.Normand grew up in Little Canada, Lewiston where he met, and later married, his childhood sweetheart, Marie Beaule – they married on Oct. 25, 1952. They soon enjoyed being parents to a son, John and two daughters, Elaine Ready and Vivian Jones . People liked Normand’s company as he was always joking around and making them laugh; his number one fan being his wife.Normand treasured the visits he shared with his grandchildren; the Ready’s, Sean, Craig and Kevin; the Therrien’s, Scott, Kelly, Nicole and Alexandria and the Jones’, Matthew and Kyle. He also has great-grandchildren, Kaden, Ethan, Arianna, Rexx, Weston, Ava and Conor. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie; his parents; and his brother, Roger. A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at St. Anne Chapel in Biddeford. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Priscille, who became such an important part of Normand and Marie’s life – they so enjoyed the reminiscing and laughs; and also to Adrianna and Laura, who were a comfort to Normand. Much appreciation goes out to the staff at The Inn at Atlantic Heights and to Beacon Hospice. To view Normand’s memorial page or to leave online condolences for the family please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

« Previous