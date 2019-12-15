LAS VEGAS, Nev. – It is with great sadness and heavy hearts to announce the passing of Private First Class Terry Joseph Beane on Dec. 7, 2019. Born March 21, 1993 in Mexico City, then moving with his family to Sangerville, Maine at the age of 7 weeks. Grew up in Maine and Massachusetts. He attended Edward Little High School, graduated 2012. Entered the U.S. Army April 2018, doing his basic training at Fort Benning, Ga. Once completed he was stationed at Fort Irwin, Calif. Terry enjoyed hunting, four wheeling and building the Sangerville camp with his dad and uncle, Chuck, and hanging out with family and friends.Terry was preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Wayne Beane.He is survived by his wife, Tamara; and two daughters, Madisyn and Wynter; his father, Michael Beane, stepmother, Allison and brother, Mason of Auburn; grandmother, Joanne French and her husband John of Lady Lake, Fla., grandmother, Sherrie Wagenfeld of Westbrook; uncle, Charles Beane, his wife Kristy and cousins of Sangerville; his mother, Lidia Hribar, stepfather Henry, brother Henry, and two sisters Stephanie and Nicole of Blackstone, Mass.; aunt, Dalia Izvolsky, her husband Konstantin and cousins of Westborough, Mass.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Terry’s life by visiting his guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisitation Fortin Auburn, Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at The Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul (upper church). Burial will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Terry’s memory to The Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256

