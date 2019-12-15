DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Lewiston Housing Authority would like to donate its piano to a good home. It has served the housing authority with many hours of musical pleasure, but no one is playing it anymore. We are now hoping it can serve a family or organization well.

This is a Werner piano with a little age. It requires some love, a bit of new ivory and a tuneup. The new owner would be responsible for the cost of moving it. If you are interested, please call me at (207) 783-8539 or email [email protected]. —Carla, Manager of Resident Services, LHA Authority, Lewiston

ANSWER: When I was a little girl, a family member gave us an old piano. Our family never would have been able to afford buying one. Both my sister and I learned to play and she went on to study music in college and was an elementary music teacher for 37 years and a piano teacher.

Please let us know where your piano ends up. It really could change someone’s life.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Is there a place to get a vacuum cleaner repaired in the Rumford area? It seems that mine always breaks down at Christmastime.—Andrea, no town

ANSWER: You’re in luck. I just got a message from another reader, Leslie, this week about this very thing. Western Maine Machines is a new company at 43 Exchange St. in Rumford that services and sells vacuum cleaners and sewing machines. It also does dry cleaning and alterations, offers green cleaning supplies and more. For more information, go to www.wmemachines.com or call (207) 507-1257.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am unable to find the Root Cellar Wish List on Amazon. I have tried the address you provided and searching their charity wish list with no luck. Can you help?—Alana, no town

ANSWER: Alana is referring to the Dec. 11 Sun Spots about holiday gifts for Root Cellar families. Finding the wish list is a bit confusing, but I found a better way. This is the direct link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/350IV0BFGH679?ref_=wl_share . I just tried it again with no problem. However, if you cannot get to the wish list in this fashion, go to the wish list through the Root Cellar web site at https://therootcellar.org/christmas-toy-store .

If you need to contact the Root Cellar about this, give a call at (207) 782-3659. And thank you for your generosity.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We want to thank a special lady. On Dec. 10, we traveled from Windham heading for Marden’s. The road was closed due to a tree that had fallen over and hit a car. We were detoured onto streets that we had never been on, and after about three turns there was a woman holding up a sign that read “Main Street Detour,” with an arrow pointing to the left. We want to thank her for making that detour something special and want to wish her a Merry Christmas.—Linda & Maddie, Windham

ANSWER: This little story is cute and made me smile. Right here is a perfect example of the kind folks in Sun Spots land. It is the little things that matter, isn’t it? Thanks for sharing and I hope this sweet woman reads Sun Spots.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: