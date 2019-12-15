Androscoggin County

• David Macie, 34, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 6:56 p.m. Saturday, in Livermore Falls.

Auburn

• Tomeca Weaver, 33, of Lewiston, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, trafficking in prison contraband, and an outstanding warrant, Saturday, at 11 Newbury St.

• Antwan Gildersleeve, 35, of Lewiston, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 6:36 p.m. Saturday, on Newbury Street.

• Marco Arana, 22, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:10 a.m. Sunday, on Center Street.

• Zachary White, 26, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4:58 a.m. Sunday, on Pleasant Street.

Lewiston

• Nathanial Baril, 33, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines and fees and charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release, 1 a.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Main and Ware streets.

• Bryana Longley, 23, of Lewiston, on charges of operating under the influence of intoxication and domestic violence assault, 2:36 a.m. Sunday, at 3 Leland St.

• Jaquille Coleman, 25, of Lewiston, on charges of burglary, tampering with a witness, domestic violence criminal threatening, criminal mischief, assault, and violating conditions of release, 12 p.m. Sunday, at 50 County Way.

