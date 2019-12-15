These Maine nursing homes are currently considered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to have serious quality problems:
- The Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor
- Marshwood Center, Lewiston*
- Oak Grove Center, Waterville
- Orono Commons, Orono
- Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth
* Designated a “special focus facility” by CMS.
Note: Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation had been on the list for several months and was designated a “special focus facility,” but it has since improved and was recently removed from the list.
