These Maine nursing homes are currently considered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to have serious quality problems:

The Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor

Marshwood Center, Lewiston*

Oak Grove Center, Waterville

Orono Commons, Orono

Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth

* Designated a “special focus facility” by CMS.

Note: Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation had been on the list for several months and was designated a “special focus facility,” but it has since improved and was recently removed from the list.

