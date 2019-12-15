These Maine nursing homes are currently considered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to have serious quality problems:

  • The Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village, Boothbay Harbor
  • Marshwood Center, Lewiston*
  • Oak Grove Center, Waterville
  • Orono Commons, Orono
  • Sedgewood Commons, Falmouth

* Designated a “special focus facility” by CMS.

Note: Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation had been on the list for several months and was designated a “special focus facility,” but it has since improved and was recently removed from the list.

