AUBURN — The Androscoggin County grand jury recently handed up the following indictments:

Kalar A. Abdi, 23, 22 Knox St., Apt. 302, Lewiston, aggravated assault, two counts violation of condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal mischief on July 23.

Abdifatah H. Alew, 20, 9 Macadamia Lane, Lewiston, burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass on Aug. 27.

Olivia Barnes, 28, 180 Main St., Fort Fairfield, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release on July 30.

Nicole L. Beaucage, 35, 136 Lane Road, Auburn, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Jan. 10, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on July 24.

Nicholas Bourgoin, 38, 19 James St., Auburn, operating after revocation on July 26.

Travis W. Bradstreet, 31, 90 Summer St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, operating after revocation on May 30.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on July 9.

Norman G. Child Jr., 38, 244 Park St., Apt. 11, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on June 21, violation of a protective order and violation of condition of release on July 5, violation of protective order and violation of condition of release on July 18, violation of protective order and violation of condition of release on July 22, violation of protective order and violation of condition of release on July 25.

Michael D. Cornish, 64, 15 Howe St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release on July 18.

Michael R. Cornish, 21, 29 Stanley St., Lewiston, domestic violence assault on July 13.

Arthur N. Curit IV, 24 Elm St., Apt. 8, Lewiston, elevated aggravated assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault on July 14.

Tricia A. Cyr, 45, 46 Dunn St., Apt. 1, Auburn, two counts stealing drugs, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violating of condition of release on Aug. 27.

David Glenn, 42, 76 Whitney St., Apt. 2, Auburn, violation of condition of release on Sept. 3.

Craig S. Goodwin, 30, 77 Rideout Ave., Apt. 5-6, Lewiston, receiving stolen property on July 15.

Alan Lee Kelley, 38, 188 Oak St., Lewiston, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release on May 7.

Gregory Knight, 37, 6 Eisenhower Drive, Randolph, Mass., aggravated assault, two counts assault, falsifying physical evidence on July 14.

Joan E. Lemieux, 58, 27 Depot St., Apt. 21, Livermore Falls, stealing drugs on July 9.

Jose Mendez, 52, 37 Union St., Apt. 9, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, violation of a protective order, domestic violence criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest on July 31.

Jerimiah Morrissette, 42, 1 Winter St., Apt. 5, Norway, criminal operating under the influence, operating after suspension, operating beyond license condition or restriction on July 28.

Jerimiah Morrissette, 42, 1 Winter St., Apt. 5, Norway, criminal operating under the influence, violation of condition of release, operating after suspension, operating beyond license condition or restriction on Sept. 20.

Patrick Murchison, 59, 55 Buckfield Road, Hebron, operating after revocation on Aug. 22.

Nestor Nshimiyimana, 33, 209 Lincoln St., Lewiston, aggravated assault, violation of condition of release on July 14.

James T. Pelham, 48, transient, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release on July 4.

Travis L. Poulin-Adams, 30, 510 Lincoln St., theft by unauthorized taking, criminal trespass on Aug. 15, refusing to submit to arrest on Aug. 16.

Derek L. Proctor, 31, 104 Merrill Hill Road, Greene, theft by unauthorized taking, burglary of a motor vehicle, misuse of identification on June 4, theft by unauthorized taking on June 25.

Louis J. Rubino Jr., 38, 46 Third St., Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking, violation of condition of release on Aug. 26.

Melissa Wilson, 39, 22 Newbury St., Apt. 1, Auburn, theft by deception Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 2017.

Gage Dalphonse, 21, 47 Crest Ave., Auburn, intentional or knowing murder on July 27.

« Previous

Next »