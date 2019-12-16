AUBURN — The Androscoggin County grand jury recently handed up the following indictments:

Ibrahim Al Ahmedi, 20, 18 Tire Circle #188, Westbrook, eluding an officer, criminal speeding, three counts driving to endanger, operating after suspension and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury on Oct. 15.

Jerry Alexander, 41, 135 Lisbon St., Lisbon, trafficking in prison contraband on Oct. 25.

Jessica L. Arbogast, 35, 58 Milburn St., Apt. 1, Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking on Nov. 4.

Jeffrey A. Bean, 34, 8 Fairmount Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on July 20.

Jeffrey A. Bean, 34, 8 Fairmount Ave., Apt. 3, Auburn, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sept. 26 and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Sept. 27.

Midnight Blue, 29, 612 Sabattus St., 1-A, Lewiston, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sept. 24.

Susan A. Brett, 52, 3 Foliage Lane, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Nov. 1.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 22.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking and burglary of a motor vehicle on Sept. 19.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on Aug. 16.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Sept. 26.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 18.

Joshua Brown, 26, 263 Park St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 24.

Travis Burley, 29, 230 Sabattus St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 4.

Christopher L. Butts, 34, 47 South Witham Road, Auburn, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and driving to endanger on Feb. 1.

Brian C. Cadorette, 35, 57 US Hwy 202, Leeds, two counts theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief on Oct. 20.

Clayton Chapman III, 30, transient, two counts theft by unauthorized taking and misuse of identification on Nov. 7.

Curtis Chisholm, 44, 210 Ash St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, reckless conduct with a firearm, threatening display of weapon and discharging a firearm near a dwelling on May 31.

Walter Coleman, 63, 315 Pine St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, operating after revocation on Oct. 21.

Christopher R. Cotnoir, 42, 152 Torrey Road, Poland, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 30.

Lynn Marie Davis, 38, 58 Acadia Ave., Lewiston, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sept. 22.

Derek L. Demers, 37, 45 Grandview Ave., Auburn, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and refusing to submit to arrest on Sept. 29.

Jacey L. Deschaine, 36, 6 Valley St., Sabattus, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 4.

William Dingus, 46, 288 Harris Road, Minot, operating after revocation and operating with a suspended registration on Sept. 22.

Anthony Giguere, 28, 157 East Ave., Apt. 3, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 27.

Buddy J. Grant, 25, 14 Willow St., Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking and assault on Oct. 11.

Daniel R. Grover, 33, 335 Halls Pond Road, South Paris, operating after revocation and operating without a license on Oct. 8.

Kevorn Haywood, 32, 9 Maple St., Auburn, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief on Aug. 18.

Felicia Karcher, 34, 99 Northern Ave., Augusta, aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, domestic violence assault, assault and refusing to submit to arrest on Oct. 19.

Shane Keene, 30, 640 Poland Road, Auburn, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief on Sept. 3.

Christopher J. Kyajohnian, 43, transient, burglary, assault, aggravated criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 1.

Carl J. Lagrange, 43, 12 Oak St., Apt. 3, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking and misuse of identification on Sept. 20, misuse of identification on Sept. 24, 26 and 28.

James D. Lee, 36, 90 Hardscrabble Drive, Poland, trafficking in prison contraband on Sept. 15.

Jacqueline J. Lemieux, 36, 858 Minot Ave., Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking and theft by deception on July 19.

Karie Lessard, 27, 738 Pownal Road, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking on Oct. 10.

Keith M. Levasseur, 37, 1093 Sabattus St., Lewiston, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Sept. 5.

Christopher A. L’Heureux, 32, 82 Fifth St., Apt. 1, Auburn, assault on a child less than six years old on Oct. 28.

Lincoln J. Mann, 55, 15 Russell St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, violation of sex offender registration on Dec. 16, 2018.

Michelle L. McClain, 34, 9 Myrtle St., Auburn, three counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on July 20.

Michael O. McKeen, 53, 217 Turner St., Lot. 1, Canton, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, criminal operating under the influence, operating after suspension and improper plates on Sept. 1.

Farhio Mohamed, 18, 23 Howard St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, burglary and criminal mischief on Sept. 15.

Kenyen C. Moore, 39, 12 Wakefield St., second floor, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on April 2.

Raymond J. Niemi, 53, 94 Tessier Road, Jay, operating after revocation on July 25.

Matthew J. Pepin, 31, 510 Tobey Road, New Gloucester, burglary, two counts theft by unauthorized taking, theft by deception, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest on Sept. 27.

Michael Peterson, 30, 287 Allen Pond Road, Greene, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault on Sept. 30.

« Previous

Next »