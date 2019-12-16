AUBURN — The following indictments were recently handed up by an Androscoggin County grand jury:

Adan Abdikadir, 20, 53 River St., #3, Lewiston, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm on Oct. 2.

Samantha M. Allen, 45, 109 Cold Brook Road, Sherman, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on July 4.

Casey A. Barry, 37, 61 River St., Apt. 4, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal OUI on July 20.

Peter C. Bean, 37, 126 Holland St., Lewiston, violation of condition of release on Sept. 3.

Peter C. Bean, 37, 126 Holland St., Lewiston, 21 counts of violation of condition of release on May 30 and 31, June 4, 6, 7, 8, 10,11, 12, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 28, 29, July 3 and 8, and tampering with a victim on May 30.

Brandy Lynn Bickford, 32, 82 Main St., Mechanic Falls, operating after revocation and operating without a license on Aug. 29.

Desmond B. Bickford Jr., 46, 117 Ash St., Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Aug. 31.

Michael L. Blanchette, 263 Main St., Bangor, failure to appear on Sept. 20.

Jeffrey J. Brough, 39, transient, theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 3, 19, 22, 23, 24.

Jonathon Burt, 28, transient, theft by unauthorized taking and misuse of identification on Aug. 10.

Christopher L. Butts, 47 South Witham Road, Auburn, elevated aggravated assault on May 13 and Aug. 1, aggravated assaulted on May 13, Aug. 1 and 9, domestic violence assault on May 13, Aug. 1, 9 and 14, domestic violence terrorized on May 13.

Jacob R. Carlton, 32, 28 Woodman Hill Road, Jay, two counts of aggravated assault on May 11, two counts reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon on May 11, two counts driving to endanger on May 11.

Devontay Cook, 19, 26.5 Webster St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property on Sept. 20.

Dixon Dilodovico, 23, 7 Elaine Ave., Lewiston, two counts violation of condition of release, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass on July 8.

Gary Doiron, 56, 187 Bartlett St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, aggravated assault, domestic violence terrorizing, refusing to submit to arrest, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, violation of condition of release, and domestic violence assault on May 21.

Dalton Farrington, 28, 483 Hotel Road, Auburn, driving to endanger, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, criminal OUI, aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon on Aug. 16.

Calvin A. Footman, 43, 9 Howe St., Lewiston, two counts aggravated assault on April 15, 2018 and June 19, 2017, two counts domestic violence assault on April 15, 2018 and June 19, 2017, two counts domestic violence terrorizing on March 26 and 30, two counts violation of condition of release on March 26 and 30.

Lucas O. Foster, 38, transient, two counts burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person on Sept. 6.

Lucas O. Foster, 38, transient, theft of lost, mislaid or mistakenly delivered property and misuse of identification on Aug. 9.

Lucas O. Foster, 38, transient, refusing to submit to arrest, improper plates, operating after revocation and unauthorized use of property on Sept. 7.

Corey Goodell, 30, 265 Hardscrabble Road, Poland, four counts violation of condition of release on Jan. 9, 2005, Aug. 30, Sept. 3 and 4.

Stephen H. Goodell, 58, 20 Walker Ave., Auburn, four counts violation of condition of release on Aug. 30, Sept. 3, 4 and 5.

Buddy J. Grant, 25, 145 Park St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and theft by deception on Aug. 12.

Buddy J. Grant, 25, 145 Park St., Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on Aug. 8.

Mathieu R. Grenier, 31, 185 Riverside Drive, Auburn, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking on Aug. 6.

Chase H. Hart, 21, 37 Lane Road, Poland, two counts domestic violence assault on Aug. 3.

Jessica L. Hart, 30, 12 River St., Apt. 8, Lewiston, violation of condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest on Aug. 6.

Wayne E. Hinkley, 32, 118 Main St., Apt. 2, Livermore Falls, two counts gross sexual assault, two counts unlawful sexual contact and solicitation of a child to commit a prohibited act on July 3.

Noor Hussein, 24, 125 Rideout Ave., Lewiston, elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm on Sept. 1.

Noor Hussein, 24, 125 Rideout Ave., Lewiston, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sept. 1.

Bryant Hutchins, 43, 40 Middle Road, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking May 18 to July 14.

Kenneth James, 34, 456 Broad St., 3-5, Auburn, aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release on Aug. 13.

Travis Johnson, 40, 118 Walnut St., Apt. 4, Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking on May 16.

George E. Jones IV, 43, 198 Moose Hill Road, Livermore Falls, operating after revocation and operating without a license on Sept. 4.

Lucas Jones, 29, 171 Oak St., 1F, Lewiston, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on July 18.

Wanda Jordan, 52, 20 Horton St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on July 24.

Paul N. Libby, 38, 570 Paris Hill Road, Buckfield, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Sept. 30.

Paul N. Libby, 38, 570 Paris Hill Road, Buckfield, theft by deception on Dec. 30, 2018.

Faiz R. Luka, 42, 895 Lisbon St., Suite 150, Lewiston, criminal OUI and operating after suspension on Sept. 18.

Abigail S. Marcotte-Ayotte, 23, 14 Ash St., Auburn, negotiating a worthless instrument and violation of condition of release on Jan. 18.

Kevin P. Masse, 45, 425 Main St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking on July 14.

Brianna Melendez, 21, 9 Maple St., Apt. 5, Auburn, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Sept. 11.

Billy R. Monteiro, 34, 12 Pump Station Road, Boothbay, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release on Aug. 7.

Jennifer L. Morin, 35, 24 Bush Lane, Litchfield, two counts assault on an officer, two counts violation of condition of release on Aug. 31.

Stacy L. Morin, 40, 102 Knox St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking on June 12.

Tara Nguyen, 38, 21 Cook St., Apt. 3, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Sept. 22.

Chad M. Nichols, 31, Allen Pond Road, Greene, two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs on Aug. 28 and 29, three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Aug. 28, trafficking in prison contraband on Aug. 29, violation of condition of release on Aug. 28.

Keith H. Nurse, 59, 14 Montello St., Apt. 2, Lewiston, operating after revocation and operating without a license on Oct. 5.

Cody Parsons, 25, 115 Oak St., Apt. 7, Lewiston, two counts burglary, two counts theft by unauthorized taking, two counts stealing drugs on Sept. 12.

Ryan M. Poulin, 34, 1103 Gore Road, Norway, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, and three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture on Aug. 24.

Michael W. Rocko, 47, 3 Paul St., Brunswick, seven counts aggravated forgery on Nov. 5, 2016 and July 17, 2017, criminal operating under the influence on Nov. 5, 2016.

Christopher L. Rollins, 38, 2 Higgins St., Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking on April 5.

Melody R. Roy, 54, 21 Pearl St., Apt. 3, Auburn, unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs on Jan. 1, 2018 to July 18 and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on July 18.

Louis J. Rubino Jr., 38, 46 Third St., Auburn, theft of services and violation of condition of release on June 5.

Amber L. Sam, 30, 1968 Lisbon St., Room 112, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release on Sept. 23.

James C. Smith Jr., 32, 2067 Route 106, Leeds, domestic violence assault on Nov. 11, 2018.

Traekarl M. Solomon, 29, 118 Pierce St., Apt. 1, Lewiston, two counts aggravated assault, assault on June 1.

Jonathan N. Thibodeau, 36, 139 Park St., Apt. 106A, Lewiston, aggravated assault and assault on June 28.

Thaddius Thomas, 27, 64 Oxford St., Apt. N1C, Lewiston, domestic violence criminal threatening and criminal mischief on June 16.

Thaddius Thomas, 27, 64 Oxford St., Apt. N1C, Lewiston, violation of condition of release, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest and theft by unauthorized taking on Sept. 23.

Nathan Vining, 24, 64 Oxford St., Apt. S2D, Lewiston, operating after revocation on Sept. 27.

William M. Weaver, 36, 249 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, operating after revocation on Sept. 17.

Emmanuel Nkurunziza, 18, 9A Clifford St., Biddeford, manslaughter, aggravated assault on June 12, 2018.

