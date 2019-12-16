Related CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM THE INAUGURATION

AUBURN — The city’s leaders for a new decade were sworn in Monday, as Mayor Jason Levesque promised a year of growth and change during the inaugural ceremony at the new Auburn Senior Community Center.

Residents watching were reminded of the projects underway in Auburn that will usher in a new decade, such as construction of an Edward Little High School and city initiatives such as a Strategic Plan and coming looks at the City Charter and Comprehensive Plan.

During his inaugural address, Levesque said he’s been asked several times what his goals are as mayor. He said it’s to “help create a culture within Auburn that embraces all of its assets, while recognizing that our most important asset is our people.”

“Let’s commit ourselves to ensuring that current and future generations have opportunity,” he said. “The opportunity to build a strong family, to pursue a worthwhile career, to start a business and to enjoy our beautiful and unique natural environment to its fullest.”

The short ceremony Monday was also marked by farewells and thanks to outgoing councilors.

Levesque and City Manager Peter Crichton honored the outgoing councilors, thanking Robert Hayes, Andy Titus, Alfreda Fournier and David Young for their “leadership, distinguished service and commitment to the community.” Levesque also thanked Titus and Fournier for their many early-morning or late-night phone calls.

Crichton, on behalf of all city staff, said they appreciate the work councilors do.

“I always admire the people who choose to run for office,” he said. “It’s not an easy thing to do. There are many challenging decisions councilors have to make.”

Crichton, before introducing Levesque for his address, said he’s been grateful for the “opportunity and privilege” to work with Levesque over the past two years.

“We haven’t always agreed, but I appreciate his willingness to have an open mind,” he said.

During his address, Levesque again thanked the outgoing council.

He said during their term, “they made smart decisions around investments, and fought every day for what is right for the entire city. As a result, we are experiencing record-setting growth, increased home valuations, stabilized tax rates and growth in family income.”

He added, “by doing the hard and at times definitely not popular work, they set the stage for what will be known going forward as Auburn’s decade.”

Levesque told the incoming council that it’s their responsibility to pick up where the last one left off. The previous council’s final meeting was just a week ago, when the council passed amended ordinances governing the city’s Agriculture and Resource Protection zone.

Levesque said the council will review the new Strategic Plan over the first few months of the new year, “then we must act,” he said.

A review of the City Charter and new Comprehensive Plan are also due in 2020. He said it should provide for a “fair balance between natural space, residential, retail and industrial growth.

“It’s also critical that throughout our workings we take a hard look at our ordinances and codes,” he said. Modernize, simplify, streamline or eliminate them when needed, in order to tear down roadblocks to opportunity.”

Also during Monday’s inauguration, Levesque appointed incoming Ward 4 Councilor Brian Carrier as the council’s representative on the School Committee.

The new School Committee also elected a chairperson, choosing Ward 3 member Karen Mathieu as the new chairwoman.

Auburn’s 2019-2021 elected officials

Mayor: Jason Levesque

City Council: Holly Lasagna, Ward 1; Tim MacLeod, Ward 2; Stephen Milks, Ward 3; Brian Carrier, Ward 4; Leroy Walker, Ward 5; Katherine Boss, at-large; Belinda Gerry, at-large.

School Committee: Rose Walker, Ward 1, Pamela Hart, Ward 2; Karen Mathieu, Ward 3; Brian Belknap, Ward 4; Daniel Poisson, Ward 5; Faith Fontaine, at-large; David Simpson, at-large.

