AUGUSTA — Mikayla Richards, a Fairview Elementary School sixth-grade student, has a work of art on display as part of the Maine Arts Commission Maine Excellence in Arts Education Exhibit at the Maine State Capitol Complex from Dec. 9 through April 30, 2020.
Martha Piscuskas of the Maine Arts Commission is the curator of the exhibit.
Works are available for viewing during the hours the Capitol Complex is open, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Richards’ drawing of a pine cone is drawn with the continuous line contour technique, wherein the student does not lift the pencil during the entire process of the drawing and cannot go back later to edit it with an eraser. Richards’ work will be recognized at the artists’ celebration on March 11.
Stephen Amoroso, Maine Art Education Association member, is the art teacher at Fairview Elementary School.
