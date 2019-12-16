AUGUSTA — Mikayla Richards, a Fairview Elementary School sixth-grade student, has a work of art on display as part of the Maine Arts Commission Maine Excellence in Arts Education Exhibit at the Maine State Capitol Complex from Dec. 9 through April 30, 2020.

Martha Piscuskas of the Maine Arts Commission is the curator of the exhibit.

Works are available for viewing during the hours the Capitol Complex is open, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.