LIVERMORE FALLS — Three dogs were rescued from a burning home on Avon Place on Monday afternoon, but cats and a rabbit are missing, Fire Rescue Chief Edward Hastsings IV said.

No one was injured.

The home owned by Frank Blick was occupied by Justin Cook, 22, Aliyah Laplante, 19, Devin St. Laurent, 16, and Trevor St. Laurent, 18, Hastings said. None of them were there at the time and they did not have renters insurance.

It was unknown Monday night if Blick had insurance on the building, which was destroyed.

Investigators from the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office are expected to be at the scene Tuesday to try to determine the origin and cause of the fire, Hastings said.

Livermore Falls police closed the road while firefighters battled the blaze. They returned Monday night to douse a hot spot, Hastings said.

About 35 firefighters from Livermore Falls, Jay, Livermore, Fayette, Wilton and Farmington responded to the 3:15 call off upper Depot Street. Water from the hoses froze on the roads.

The American Red Cross was called to the help the residents.

NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel also responded.

