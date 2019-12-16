DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Saturday, Dec. 14, my husband and I went Christmas shopping at Lowe’s, Kohl’s and BJs. I got in the car at Kohl’s and saw my heart charm on the car seat. Instinctively, I put my hand to my neck and my necklace was gone — a gold chain with a letter A charm. The necklace has a lobster claw clamp so this is a mystery.

I feel very sentimental about this necklace and I’m heartbroken. I retraced all three trips from the parking lot through the stores and gave my name and contact information to the managers at all three stores. I’m asking for a Christmas miracle here. If anyone has found the necklace and can return it to me, I would be forever grateful.

— AnnMarie, South Paris

ANSWER: I’m so sorry this has happened, but you have come to the right place. Please notify Sun Spots when your beloved necklace is returned to you. Meanwhile, I’m sending along positive juju!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You once listed phone numbers of mobile pet grooming units. Could you please look in your Rolodex and list that information again?

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I have Aussie Pet Mobile SoCo (747-3248, petgroomingsocomaine.com). They groom both cats and dogs and come to your home. You can make an appointment through its website or text or call them.

Pixie Willows Pet Spa (pixiewillows.com, 831-9128) is another choice, but they only operate in the warmer months so if you can wait until April, it’s another contact to have on hand.

Readers, if you have other mobile pet groomers to recommend, you know what to do.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I bought a new pair of hearing aids last year and have some accessories that go with my old Oticon BTE hearing aids that were made around 2015. The accessories are Oticon ConnectLine Phone 2.0 and TV 2.0. They will beam a phone or television directly into the hearing aids.

I will be glad to give these to anyone who could use them with their hearing aids. You can probably contact Oticon to find out if they would work with older model hearing aids. Please call 998-4824 and leave a message.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: It never ceases to amaze me how generous people can be. Please let us know when you make a connection with someone who can use these. If, by chance, you don’t get a response, perhaps you could make a few calls to local assisted living facilities or SeniorsPlus in Lewiston at 795-4010 to see if they could help you find a recipient.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to thank all the generous people who responded to the need for an electric recliner for my niece (Dec. 5 Sun Spots). The responses were passed on to her guardian who found one that can be picked up after Christmas.

I was astounded by the number of people who were willing to donate to a great cause. It’s heartwarming that there are still caring and generous people out there!

— No name, Greene

ANSWER: Don’t you just love Sun Spots? It warms my heart to hear about these positive outcomes and that I had a small part in making it happen.

