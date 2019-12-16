Why did we go from energy-efficient vehicles to massive, over-powered trucks?

I drive down the Turnpike almost every day in an gas-efficient car that gets 39 miles per gallon, only to be passed by trucks traveling in the left lane going 80 plus miles per hour, maybe getting 20 miles per gallon and contributing to the carbon footprint at an alarming rate.

What has happened? No one seems to care any more. Drivers take the attitude “I have a huge truck. Who cares about the planet as long as I look mean.”

This planet is dying and people are not helping.

Mike Dumas, Lewiston

